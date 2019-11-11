Meat cleaver found in car stopped by South Yorkshire Police

A meat cleaver was found in a car pulled over by South Yorkshire police officers in Doncaster.

Monday, 11th November 2019, 10:10 am
The blade was found in a Volkswagen Golf stopped by officers after a police chase.

Officers started following the car after spotting it had a tyre missing.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle was spotted being driven with a tyre missing and failed to stop through Doncaster.

“Vehicles don't handle quite so well when all four corners don't have any rubber and it eventually ran out of luck on a roundabout.”

Two arrests were made, with the driver held on suspicion of being over the drink drive limit.