Mason Avenue: Man, 59, suffers serious injuries in aggravated burglary after three men enter Rotherham house
South Yorkshire Police says it is appealing for information about the alleged violent break in - but are asking the public to “avoid speculation online” about the incident.
Officers were called to Mason Avenue, in Swallownest, at 7.20pm on Saturday (February 22) over reports of a burglary and assault.
Three men reportedly gained entry to a property and fled the scene on foot.
A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Sergeant Janine Broughton, the officer leading the investigation, said: "I would urge anyone with information that could help us with our enquiries to report it to us, and ask that people avoid speculation online about anyone who may have been involved in the incident."
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 777 of February 22 when then get in touch.