It was a ‘seminal’ year in Sheffield’s history, which saw one of the city’s darkest days and one of its greatest triumphs.

The Sheffield Gang Wars reached their peak in 1925, with the tragic murder of William Plommer.

But it was also the year Sheffield United lifted the FA Cup for a fourth time, as they claimed what remains the club’s last major trophy.

The Rawson's Arms pub, on the corner of Princess Street, Sheffield. William Plommer was murdered just a few yards from the pub on April 27, 1925 after standing up to members of the notorious Park Brigade gang. | Submitted

A century later, a local historian says he sees parallels between the Sheffield of 1925 and the city today.

John Stocks is the author of Sheffield 1925: Gang Wars and Wembley Glory - Sheffield’s most Turbulent Year.

He told how he was inspired to write it after becoming intrigued by stories about the Sheffield Gang Wars passed down to him by his grandfather, a coal miner at Kiveton Colliery, who knew many of the key protagonists through an interest in boxing, football and cricket.

As a Sheffield United fan, and a trustee of the Sheffield Home of Football campaign to promote the city’s sporting heritage, John was also aware that 1925 was the year the Blades secured their last major trophy, beating Sheffield Wednesday en route to winning the FA Cup.

William Plommer was kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside his home on Princess Street, Sheffield, by members of the notorious Park Brigade gang in 1925 | Submitted

John said he wanted to add a global perspective to the local story of the Sheffield Gang Wars, as well as ‘challenging pervasive myths that always emerge as stories are passed down through generations’.

“I was also interested in the Peaky Blinders television phenomenon, which was at its peak when I started writing the book,” he said.

Rival gangs

“Having taught English, media and drama in challenging Sheffield schools for over 30 years I knew many children who were victims of gang related conflict and resolved to avoid romanticising or sentimentalising the story.

“I also wanted to discover female perspectives on the key events.”

Brothers Lawrence and Wilfred Fowler were both hanged for the murder of William Plommer, on Princess Street, Sheffield, in 1925 | Submitted

The key players in the Sheffield Gang Wars, which made national headlines, were the Mooney Gang, led by George Mooney, and the Park Brigade, headed by Sam Garvin.

Violence flared as they fought to gain control of the lucrative Skye Edge gambling ring, but the troubles reached their nadir in 1925, with the murder of William Plommer.

Ambushed

The former boxer, who had served in the First World, took exception to one of the Park Brigade gang’s members mistreating a barmaid in a Sheffield pub, and gave him a good hiding.

Days later, Plommer was ambushed by a couple of gang members, only to again emerge victorious, leaving them bruised and bloodied.

A memorial to William Plommer close to where he was murdered on Princess Street, Sheffield, on April 27, 1925. Photo: John Stocks | John Stocks

Not wanting to lose face, on April 27, 1925, around a dozen members of the gang and their supporters turned up outside Plommer’s home on Princess Street, in Norfolk Bridge.

After bravely stepping out to face them, reportedly saying ‘I shall take you on one at a time’, he was beaten, kicked and stabbed to death.

Brothers hanged for murder

The killing of an innocent man sparked outrage across the country.

Brothers Wilfred and Lawrence Fowler were found guilty of murder and were both hanged.

Sheffield 1925: Gang Wars and Wembley Glory - Sheffield's most Turbulent Year, by John Stocks | John Stocks

Three other members of the gang were sentenced to between seven and 10 years in prison for manslaughter.

Today, a memorial marks the spot on Princess Street where Plommer was murdered, with the words ‘Brave WP Fought Here’.

Widow forced to flee for her own safety

John, who researched the Sheffield Gang Wars extensively when writing his book, said: “It saw headlines such as 'Sheffield's Orgy of Violence' splashed across newspapers from Glasgow to Penzance.

“Cities resolved that they would not become 'another Sheffield', and the widow of an ex soldier murdered by the gangs was forced to flee to Glasgow for her own safety.

John Stocks, the author of Sheffield 1925: Gang Wars and Wembley Glory - Sheffield's most Turbulent Year | John Stocks

“I was surprised to discover that it was a national, not just a local story and swiftly saw the parallels with Sheffield in the 2020s.

“Then and now a beleaguered and underfunded police force are bravely trying to stem a tide of criminality that is increasing exponentially.

“In 1925, thousands marched to Burngreave cemetery for the funeral of a victim of knife crime to demand tougher and more robust policing.

“A hundred years later the same frustration is palpable in a huge march to Bramall Lane after the stabbing of a schoolboy.

Little Chicago, as the area in and around Shalesmoor was dubbed at the height of the Sheffield Gang Wars in the 1920s, today. Photo: John Stocks | John Stocks

“The events of 1925 scream out as a warning from history.”

John told how he had unearthed some surprising truths while researching his book, dispelling several popular myths.

Myths debunked

“I was surprised to discover that contrary to popular belief the gangs were not smashed by the new Chief Constable Captain Percy Sillitoe,” he explained.

“The decisive battle in the conflict between the Mooney Gang and Park Brigade was an attack on George Mooney's House on Christmas Eve 1923.

Colonel Hall-Dalwood, retiring Chief Constable of Sheffield, and his successor, Captain P. J. Sillitoe, in 1926. Photo: Picture Sheffield (from Sheffield Year Book, 1927) | Picture Sheffield (from Sheffield Year Book, 1927)

“Sillitoe was a remarkably innovative leader but he arrived in Sheffield in 1926.

“His predecessor Hall Dalwood introduced the rapid reaction force or Flying Squad.

Key gangsters resurfaced

“I was also surprised to learn that the key gangsters were still very active up to the Second World War. They just waited until the heat was turned off and resurfaced.

“Indeed, in Sam Garvin's case he appeared to be protected and immune from police prosecution - literally able to get away with murder.”

John’s book is about all aspects of life in Sheffield in 1925, with back street infanticide, social migration and the key political issues all covered.

First published in 2022, the second edition includes new stories gleaned from walks and talks about the gang wars, which were centred around the area dubbed Little Chicago in and around Shalesmoor.

Sheffield 1925: Gang Wars and Wembley Glory - Sheffield’s most Turbulent Year is on sale at shops including Waterstones Meadowhall, La Biblioteka in Leah’s Yard, and The Famous Sheffield Shop on Ecclesall Road.

You can also email [email protected] to order a copy.