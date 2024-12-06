A much-loved Sheffield family man never returned home from work, after being involved in a crash caused by an unlicenced teen driver, who was high on cocaine and travelling at twice the speed limit.

Martin Bembridge was driving in his Toyota Yaris vehicle to pick up something for he and his wife to have for dinner, after finishing work, when Ross Elliott, then aged 19, attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre and propelled Mr Bembridge’s vehicle into the path of an oncoming van.

Mr Bembridge, aged 54, suffered fatal injuries in the collision, which occurred at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road in Frecheville, Sheffield at around 1pm on Friday, February 10, 2023, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin Bembridge was driving in his Toyota Yaris vehicle to pick up something for he and his wife to have for dinner, after finishing work, when Ross Elliott (pictured) attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre and propelled Mr Bembridge’s vehicle into the path of an oncoming van. | NW/SYP

Elliott was travelling at around 60 miles per hour (mph) - around twice the speed limit of 30mph - through the residential area when he caused the collision on the single carriageway road, after attempting to overtake the vehicle travelling in between him and Mr Bembridge’s car.

Elliott sobbed, holding his head in his hands, as he heard the details of the devastating, and life-changing, impact Mr Bembridge’s death has had on his family during his sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on December 6, 2024.

Mr Bembridge’s wife, Diane said, in a statement to the court: “My life was turned upside down when my husband, and best friend was taken away from me.”

Martin Bembridge, aged 54, pictured, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after his Toyota Yaris was involved in a three vehicle collision at a junction near Frecheville, Sheffield in February 2023 | Submit

She said the pair had spent 33 years together - during which time they welcomed and raised their son Harry - and had hoped for 33 more.

“He was simply driving home to be with his family. Unfortunately, he never came home. I will never forget the moment police officers came to my address to update me that my husband had been killed. My whole world fell apart then and there,” Diane said.

Diane said she had to take time off work, as she attempted to come to terms with her husband’s death, and is now faced with the financial burden of shouldering responsibility for the household bills without him. She also described the turmoil she feels watching her son attempt to deal with his grief.

“We are attempting to adapt to life without Martin, but we both suffer on a daily basis,” she continued.

Referring to Diane’s statement, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Elliott: “Her life has been ruined by you.”

“This was deplorable driving.”

Judge Richardson, describing the circumstances of the collision, continued: “You started to overtake a vehicle that was in front of you. You doubtless regarded that vehicle as being in the way. It was a very dangerous manoeuvre.

“Mr Bembridge was in front, intending to turn right [into Silkstone Road] but he could obviously see oncoming traffic so he could not execute the manoeuvre quickly. He was driving entirely legally, and entirely correctly.

“You could also see that oncoming traffic, which happened to be a corporate Ford Transit van. You tried to tuck in, but because you were going so fast you could not do so safely. You could not brake in time due to your speed.

“You hit Mr Bembridge’s vehicle, causing it to spin into the path of the oncoming Ford Transit vehicle.”

Elliott, now aged 21, remained at the scene following the collision, while medics attempted to save Mr Bembridge's life.

Witnesses reported that Elliott admitted to speeding and not having a licence while at the roadside, and was heard to say: ‘I’ve f***ed my life, and I’ve f***ed their life’.

One witness, who attempted to comfort, and hug, Elliott in the immediate aftermath said he told her: “I don’t deserve your comfort, I don’t deserve anything.”

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Bembridge suffered a number of injuries in the collision including a fractured shoulder and ribs, and forcible tearing of his spleen, but bleeding within his chest cavity is believed to have led to his death.

Louise Reevell, prosecuting, told the court how Elliott, formerly of Alport Avenue, Frecheville, Sheffield, was driving his father’s Ford Mondeo when he caused the fatal crash, and had taken it without his knowledge or consent.

Elliott only held a provisional driving licence at the time of the collision, and was not insured to drive his father’s vehicle, the court heard.

Toxicology bloodwork showed Elliott tested positive for cocaine, with almost three times what Ms Reevell described as the ‘legal limit’ for the prohibited, Class A substance. He also tested positive for small trace amounts of cannabis, but below the legal threshold.

Expert evidence suggests traits of driving associated with cocaine use include speeding, inattentive driving, and high risk behaviour, Ms Reevell said.

Elliott, who had a clean criminal record prior to the crash, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Rebecca Stevens, defending, said: “We are reminded at this time of year that Christmas is around the corner. It is a time of celebration with those we love, only this year, and for years to come, there are two families in this court who will be without their loved one. Albeit, one is entirely blameless, and the other one is Ross Elliott.”

Ms Stevens said Elliott knows it is ‘his stupidity, his foolish error and poor decision making, no doubt affected by his age and immaturity’ which caused the fatal accident.

She said Elliott has demonstrated his remorse, along with a desire to take responsibility for his actions, from the outset, and wished to express once again his ‘sincere apologies’ to Mr Bembridge’s family.

Ms Stevens referred Judge Richardson to references prepared on his behalf, in which he is described as a ‘good man’. She described how he has taken on caring responsibilities for both his grandfather and his partner, both of whom have a number of health problems.

Judge Richardson jailed Ross Elliott for eight years, three months, and told him: “You made a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and comprehensively disregard the acute risk of danger to other road users.” | SYP

Judge Richardson jailed Elliott for eight years, three months, and told him: “You made a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and comprehensively disregard the acute risk of danger to other road users.”

“This is a disaster for you, it is a disaster for Mr Bembridge’s family and you must be punished for your wrongdoing.”

Judge Richardson told Elliott he is likely to serve two-thirds of his sentence behind bars, and banned him from driving for five years upon his release from prison.