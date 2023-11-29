The juvenile defendant was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court just a few moments ago.

A 13-year-old boy who killed a Sheffield grandmother when he ran her down with her own car has been sentenced.

Marcia Grant

60-year-old Marcia Grant was hit by a car on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with emergency services being called to the scene at around 7.10pm.

A boy, who was aged 12 at the time of the incident but has now turned 13, was initially charged with Marcia's murder.

Prosecutors subsequently accepted a guilty plea to an alternative charge of causing death by dangerous driving, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 3, 2023.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held this morning (Wednesday, November 29, 2023), Mrs Justice May sentenced the boy to two years' custody. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

She told him that while custody, was a last resort for children of his age, ‘taking the car, driving the car and causing Marcia Grant’s death’ is so serious that only custody can be justified.

Mrs Justice May said Marcia's family were understandably 'angry and heartbroken' because she was 'everything to them'.

"No sentence which I give can bring her back, or lessen their sadness," she continued.

The boy was also sentenced for an offence of having an article with a blade or point, after he was found in possession of a kitchen knife at the time of his arrest. He received no separate penalty for that offence.

The defendant was told that the time he has spent in detention will count towards his sentence.