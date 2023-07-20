The car pound on Parkway Drive is used by South Yorkshire Police to store vehicles seized as part of criminal investigations.

A suspected arson attack at a Sheffield car pound may have destroyed crucial evidence in criminal investigations.

This incident was dealt with by 1.44am, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The depot is one of a number used by South Yorkshire Police to store vehicles seized in criminal investigations - meaning the fire may have destroyed potentially crucial evidence. It is used by a number of organisations, including Sheffield City Council.

South Yorkshire Poice is yet to arrest anyone over the fire.

The force yet to publish how many, if any, of the vehicles destroyed in the blaze were kept there as part of ongoing or previous police investigations.

The wreckage left today after the fire at the Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre at Parkway Drive

Beyond criminal cases, cars held by SYP could also belong to victims of crime waiting to receive them back after they were stolen. Potentially, vehicles could also have been seized from people under investigation who would have later been found innocent and had their car returned to them.

