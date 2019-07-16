Man's identity not yet confirmed after discovery of body in Sheffield house
The identity of a man whose body lay undiscovered in a Sheffield house for a number of months has still not been confirmed.
South Yorkshire Police said the body lay undiscovered in a house in The Grove, Wharncliffe Side, for a number of months before it was found on Friday, July 5.
Officers called at the property after concerns were raised for the safety of the occupants who live there.
They discovered the body of a man in the house and a murder probe was launched.
A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder before being bailed pending further enquiries.
South Yorkshire Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are still ongoing to determine the exact cause of death
Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.