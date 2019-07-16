Man remains on bail after arrest over murder of Barnsley baby
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a Barnsley baby remains on police bail.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 08:43
The 29-year-old was arrested after a nine-week old baby boy suffered a cardiac arrest in November and died three days later.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The youngster’s death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but is now being treated as suspicious following a post mortem examination.
Further tests ordered to establish the exact cause of death remain ongoing.
The baby’s identity has not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.