Man remains on bail after arrest over murder of Barnsley baby

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a Barnsley baby remains on police bail.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 08:43
A man arrested over the murder of a Barnsley baby remains on police bail

The 29-year-old was arrested after a nine-week old baby boy suffered a cardiac arrest in November and died three days later.

COURT: Man jailed for vicious attack on sister's ex-boyfriend in South Yorkshire cemetery

CRIME: Man arrested in Eckington for attempted murder

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The youngster’s death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but is now being treated as suspicious following a post mortem examination.

LATEST: Man charged over armed raid in Sheffield

Further tests ordered to establish the exact cause of death remain ongoing.

The baby’s identity has not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.