Brave Sheffield bobbies prepare for award ceremony for risking lives to save others
Two brave Sheffield bobbies are set to attend an award ceremony in London this week after being nominated for bravery awards for risking their own lives in a bid to save others.
PCs Craig Sharratt and Paul Johnson are due to attend the National Police Awards in London on Thursday for their efforts to save the lives of three men trapped in a burning car following a crash in Sheffield.
As the officers got closer, a blaze broke out at the front of the vehicle and it spread towards the driver and his two male passengers.
Officers managed to drag the men out of the burning car in a race against time as flames threatened to engulf the vehicle.
The bobbies feared the car was at risk of exploding but they managed to free the three men and performed CPR on the casualties until ambulance crews arrived.
Two of the men involved died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the collision but one survived.
Steve Kent, chairman of the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation, said: “It’s a great occasion to showcase the unbelievable acts of bravery that ours and other officers carry out up and down the country.
“It’s important that the public see and hear about the brave acts of South Yorkshire Police officers.”