Man's attempt to smuggle 48 ecstasy pills into Sheffield's Tramlines festival foiled by sniffer dog
A man’s attempt to smuggle over 40 ecstasy pills into Sheffield’s Tramlines music festival in a canister concealed in his underwear was foiled by a sniffer dog.
24-year-old defendant Jay Hall claims his role in the Class A drug operation was limited to bringing in the pills, along with the mobile phone that would be used to sell them, in exchange for a ticket to last year’s festival at Hillsborough Park.
Describing the circumstances, Judge Peter Hampton told Hall: “On July 21, 2023 you were stopped attempting to enter Tramlines festival, as a result of a trained sniffer dog finding a positive result.
“You produced a canister from your underwear and presented it to the police, containing the tablets. A mobile phone to be used to sell the tablets in the festival was also produced.”
During a hearing held on May 14, 2024, Sheffield Crown Court heard that during his police interview, Hall said he had arranged - through a work colleague - to take 48 ecstasy pills and the phone into the festival and pass them on to a man he knew only as ‘Smudge’.
He said the only benefit he was set to receive, as part of the arrangement, was a ticket into the festival.
Hall also reiterated that account in his basis of plea, which was accepted by prosecutors.
“Even on that basis, you were complying with an agreement to supply very dangerous drugs to people in that festival,” Judge Hampton told Hall, adding: “The prosecution accept that basis of plea, having analysed the phone evidence.”
Hall provided the basis of plea, in conjunction with his guilty plea to a charge of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, namely MDMA, which was entered at the first opportunity during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.
Defending, Michael Cane-Soothill referred Judge Hampton to references prepared on Hall’s behalf, including one from his employer, who commended him for his attitude towards work.
But Judge Hampton said he treated that representation of Hall’s character with a ‘degree of scepticism’.
“I suspect there are two sides to him, and I suspect to his family he’s very reasonable and polite, and there’s another side - perhaps an arrogant side - and he thought he could supply Class A drugs with impunity.
“Those that go into festivals such as this and put the lives of innocent people at risk by selling Class A drugs go to prison for a very long time.”
Mr Cane-Soothill responded by saying Hall’s arrest has had a significant impact upon him, resulting in him ‘severing contact with those who might be described as having a negative influence’ on him, and has also ‘stopped taking drugs recreationally’.
Judge Hampton asked whether Hall still has the same job, and was therefore still working with the same individual who helped to facilitate the Tramlines drugs arrangement.
Mr Cane-Soothill said Hall still has the same job and goes from building site to building site, and the man in question was someone he met on a specific job and does not work for the same company.
He also told the court that Hall, of Wombwell Lane, Stairfoot, Barnsley, had enjoyed a ‘good start in life’ and benefits from the support of his mother and partner, both of whom were present in court during the sentencing hearing.
Judge Hampton responded: “In some ways that aggravates it, because he had a good start in life, and it’s only through his arrogance and self-indulgence that he’s brought his family here.”
Judge Hampton sentenced Hall to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 21 months, and told him: “For the reasons you have heard, I have a degree of scepticism about it [Hall’s basis of plea]. “
“However, not to such a degree that I will interfere with the course taken by parties. But note this, and note it very well: if it wasn’t for that…you would be going to prison for a very long time today.”
He continued: “ Again, with a degree of scepticism I accept you are remorseful. It’s difficult to ascertain whether you feel sorrow for your wrongdoing and the risk to people, or just sorrow for yourself and the position you are in.
“I’ve no doubt you come from a good and loving home. I also bear in mind there has been somewhat of a delay and you’ve committed no offences since.”
“I have to bear the prospect of rehabilitation, that I’m told there is in your case, against the necessary punishment for a case of this seriousness, having taken time to reflect in accordance with my public duty.”
Judge Hampton also ordered Hall to complete 240 hours of unpaid work, along with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He warned Hall that should he reoffend within the next 21 months, or fail to comply with any part of the order, Hall will be brought back in front of him.
“I have very significant doubts about you. And for that reason I’m reserving any breach of that sentence to me. I know exactly what I’ve told you today. That sentence will be brought into operation in full if you breach it or commit any other offence,” the judge said.