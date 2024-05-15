Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police brought in drones as part of a search after raid on Sheffield supermarket

A masked man has raided a Sheffield supermarket in the early hours of the morning.

South Yorkshire Police were sent out to the Co-op supermarket at Manor Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and brought drones with them to search the area from the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said in a statement the incident happened at around 3am on Tuesday, with cash and alcohol stolen.

They added: “It is reported that a man dressed in all black with a face covering entered the premise, taking bottles of alcohol and around £200 in cash before leaving the scene.

“Officers attended the store and were supported by our specialist drone officers. Enquiries are ongoing, with officers conducting CCTV trawls of the shop and local area.”