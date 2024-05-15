Manor Park Co-op: Masked man carries out raid on Sheffield supermarket in early hours
A masked man has raided a Sheffield supermarket in the early hours of the morning.
South Yorkshire Police were sent out to the Co-op supermarket at Manor Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and brought drones with them to search the area from the sky.
Police said in a statement the incident happened at around 3am on Tuesday, with cash and alcohol stolen.
They added: “It is reported that a man dressed in all black with a face covering entered the premise, taking bottles of alcohol and around £200 in cash before leaving the scene.
“Officers attended the store and were supported by our specialist drone officers. Enquiries are ongoing, with officers conducting CCTV trawls of the shop and local area.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 86 of May 14, 2024.