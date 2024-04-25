Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five people have been arrested by police after a series of raids on Sheffield’s Manor estate, say police.

South Yorkshire Police say the raids were carried out as part of a ‘heightened week of action’, to tackle violent crime in the city.

The force said that the warrants, carried out in the Manor area of Sheffield yesterday (Wednesday 24 April) saw a significant amount of class A drugs, believed to be heroin and cocaine seized, and five criminals behind bars.

One 26-year-old man and four 23-year-old men were arrested at the properties visited during the warrants on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Police said weapons sweeps were also conducted by neighbourhood policing teams (NPTs) at Broomhall and Ponderosa Park, leading to a machete, with a roughly 15-inch blade being recovered from a bush.

They believe the weapon had been discarded in such a way that indicated the owner may have been planning to recover it at a later time.

Officers from our Sheffield South West NPT, supported by one of our police dogs, conducted a warrant on a property on Abbey Lane, finding 148 cannabis plants.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, who is the force lead for drugs and also leading the week of heightened activity, said: “Combating most serious violent crime is a priority for South Yorkshire Police, and is what we do on a daily basis.

“This week of activity is allowing us to show our communities what we are doing to take these callous criminals off the streets, keeping our city safe for everyone to enjoy.

“We have focused our efforts on tackling three key areas which we know are linked to organised violent crime, drugs, knife crime and the night-time economy.

“The results we have seen so far speak for themselves and go to show that we are hitting the sources of serious crime where it hurts, dismantling organised crime groups, smashing their income streams.