Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized nearly £150,000 worth cannabis plants in a raid on a Sheffield house suspected of being a drugs factory.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a warrant was executed yesterday (Wednesday 24 April) as part of a week of action against violent crime .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of officers, supported by a drugs dog, raided the house on Abbey Lane in the south west of the city.

Pictures taken by police show officers entering the property, as well as cannabis plants.

Cannabis plants were seized

Police said today in a statement that they had discovered 148 cannabis plants after breaking open the door. They added that the plants had an estimated street value of around £148,000.

Temporary Sergeant Liz Williams, from the force’s South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This is an excellent find for our officers and has resulted in a significant amount of class B drugs being taken off the streets of our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that drugs are heavily linked to organised and serious violent crime, which cause havoc and fear in our local communities.

She added: "Busting cannabis grows like this one, and tackling most serious violence is what we do daily, but this week of action is allowing us to show our local residents that we are taking these crimes seriously and are dedicated to getting criminals rightfully behind bars."