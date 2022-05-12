Manor incident: Police cordon in place around Manor Fields Park in Sheffield - public urged to avoid area

A police cordon is in place around a park in Sheffield this morning, with members of the public urged to avoid the area.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 7:18 am

Manor Fields Park, off City Road, Manor, is sealed off and under police guard.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet revealed the nature of the incident under investigation.

A police cordon is in place around Manor Fields Park, Manor, Sheffield, this morning

A spokesman said: “There is currently a police cordon in place around Manor Fields Park off City Road in Sheffield this morning.

“Please avoid the area while officers carry out their work. Thank you.”