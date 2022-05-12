Manor Fields Park, off City Road, Manor, is sealed off and under police guard.
South Yorkshire Police has not yet revealed the nature of the incident under investigation.
A spokesman said: “There is currently a police cordon in place around Manor Fields Park off City Road in Sheffield this morning.
“Please avoid the area while officers carry out their work. Thank you.”