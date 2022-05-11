Poliocve incident at the junction of Wilcox Road and Fox Hill Road in Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

Fox Hill stabbing: Picture gallery shows crime scene investigation as police on scene

These pictures show the police investigation this afternoon after police were called to Wilcox Road, in Fox Hill, Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3:47 pm

Officers can be seen carrying out their work, after officers attended and found a man in his 20s ‘with what appeared to be stab wounds being treated by ambulance staff’.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also seen landing by nearby residents.

1. Fox Hill Road

Police incident at the junction of Wilcox Road and Fox Hill Road in Sheffield. Officers are investigating a stabbing. Picture David Kessen

Photo: David Kessen

2. Wilcox Road end

Police incident at the junction of Wilcox Road and Fox Hill Road in Sheffield. Officers are investigating a stabbing. Picture David Kessen

Photo: David Kessen

3. Police van

Police incident at the junction of Wilcox Road and Fox Hill Road in Sheffield. Officers are investigating a stabbing. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: David Kessen

4. Police tape

Police incident at the junction of Wilcox Road and Fox Hill Road in Sheffield. Officers are investigating a stabbing. Picture David Kessen

Photo: David Kessen

