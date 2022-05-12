Police are investigating after a body was found at Manor Fields Park, Sheffield

City Road body Sheffield: Residents say incident was ‘stabbing’ as pictures show major police presence

A major incident at Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, in which a body was found, was a stabbing, nearby residents say.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:47 pm

Manor Fields Park was cordoned off by officers after they were called out at around 5am today, when the body was discovered.

Scenes of crime officers have been among those on the site today.

Today, one resident told The Star they had been told by officers that the incident was believed to be a stabbing.

Police have yet to confirm details of how they believe the person died.

Members of the public were today being urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of May 12.

MANOR FIELDS PARK: ‘Not again’ say residents as body found at City Road beauty spot in Sheffield

MANOR INCIDENT: Police probe launched after discovery of body in Sheffield park

MANOR INCIDENT: Police cordon in place around Manor Fields Park in Sheffield - public urged to avoid area

1. Police tape

Police have found a body at Manor Fields Park, Sheffield

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales

2. Police cars

Police are investigating after a body was found at Manor Fields Park, Sheffield. PIcture: Headstone Cleaning Sheffield

Photo: Headstone Cleaning Sheffield

Photo Sales

3. Cordoned off

Police are investigating after a body was found at Manor Fields Park, Sheffield

Photo: Cordoned off

Photo Sales

4. City Road

Police are investigating after a body was found at Manor Fields Park, Sheffield

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3