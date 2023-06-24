Firefighters say a massive blaze in a Sheffield park, which could be seen from miles away, was arson.

Residents near Manor Fields Park, next to City Road, have been left shocked by the blaze, which broke out late on Thursday evening and kept fire crews busy into the early hours of Friday. Smoke could be seen and smelt for miles as it burned.

The site is now reduced charred remains where benches and decking were once used by the public, until the fire, with no sign of the ducks which used the pond. Signs have been put in place warning it is an unsafe structure.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Central firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving decking at 9.50pm on City Road, Sheffield. The crew left the scene at 1.25am.”

Firefighters say a massive blaze in Manor Fields Park, near City Road, Sheffield, which could be seen from miles away, was arson. PIctured is the charred remains of a decked and seating area.

One resident using the park today told The Star: “Setting fire to a nature area like that is a terrible thing to do. That was a duck pond. Now they’ve made it unsafe for kids and the ducks have lost their habitat, and it’s now an eyesore.”

Residents have also raised concerns about the blaze on social media after the flames were finally put out.

One described it has happening on a beautiful space near the Manor estate, and raised hopes that it would be restored. The site of the fire has been described as somewhere that is a focal point where many people used to go to reflect on things.

Another described the arson attack as ‘disgusting’.

The area which was set alight was close to a pond in the park, and some nearby residents have raised concerns about the safety of the wildlife which was nearby.

One posted on social media: “We enjoyed sitting by the pond.It was nice and peaceful.Someone must know who did it. Always some who spoil things.”

Another added: “This makes me really sad. A lot of time and effort go into keeping Manor Fields a lovely park. It is used by so many, for so many different things, and a small minority spoil it for everyone else. My children love this benched area for watching the birds, fish and insects around the pond area. Such a shame.”