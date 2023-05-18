A manhunt is underway for a Sheffield man wanted in connection to an assault and theft, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

Callum Fletcher, aged 26, is yet to be found in connection to numerous offences, despite extensive enquiries, including multiple property searches and work with partner agencies.

Fletcher is wanted in connection to offences including theft, assault, breach of a court order and failing to attend court in relation to suspected criminal damage. He is known to frequent the Chapeltown, High Green and Shiregreen areas of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have described the Fletcher as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, slim, with short brown hair and brown facial stubble. Anyone who has seen him is asked to get in touch with the force immediately.

Callum Fletcher, 26, is wanted in connection to assault and theft offences in the Sheffield area.

You can contact police officers by calling 101 and quoting crime number 14/63255/22.