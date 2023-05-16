Detectives say they are asking for help tracking down ‘wanted’ man Glenn Thackeray, aged 42, from Arbourthorne, in connection with an alleged burglary in the city in September 2022.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Since then officers have been conducting enquiries in the area and visiting known addresses to try and locate him. They are now asking for the public’s help and are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Thackeray recently, or knows where he may be staying.

“Thackeray is known to frequent the city centre. If you see Thackeray, please do not approach him but instead call 101.

"Please quote incident number 341 of 15 September 2022 when you get in touch.”