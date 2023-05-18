Priceless treasures dating back 250 years into Sheffield’s history are among items stolen by burglars who have raided one of the city’s most famous museums.

Raiders forced their way into Kelham Island Museum on Sunday, stealing 12 items, some of which date back to the 1700s and which have been described as irreplaceable.

It is the latest museum to be targeted by burglars in South Yorkshire after artefacts were stolen in an overnight raid at Rotherham's Clifton Park Museum last month. And Sheffield Assay Office was targeted by raiders in January. Items were stolen from Cusworth Hall Museum in Doncaster in 2007.

Sheffield Museums are calling on the public for help in recovering the stolen items, items relating to metalworking in the city.

Priceless treasures dating back 250 years into Sheffield’s history are among items stolen after burglars raided Kelham Island Museum. File picture shows police cars

The 12 stolen objects include items on loan from Sheffield Assay Office and those featured in displays created by the Ken Hawley Collection Trust, which is based at the museum.

The items taken are:

> A 104-blade exhibition knife (1800) made by Greenhough.

> A 14-blade display knife made from 14 carat gold, stainless steel and mother of pearl (1987) by Stan Shaw.

> A multiblade knife with horn scales made by Stan Shaw.

> A multiblade knife made by Steven Cocker using Joseph Rodger pattern.

> A folding knife with 9 carat gold scales (1904) made by William Needham.

> A folding knife with tortoise shell scales and gold decoration (1800s) made by Taylor’s Eye Witness.

> A sterling silver coffee pot made (1773) by Matthew Fenton, Richard Creswick and William Watson.

> A sterling silver tea kitchen caddy (1774) made by John Rowbotham and Co.

> Four sculptures – of a Duckling, a Heron, a Dragonfly and a Kingfisher – made by Jason Heppenstall from stainless steel cutlery.

Sheffield Museums, the charity which runs Kelham Island Museum alongside Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, Graves Gallery, Millennium Gallery, Shepherd Wheel Workshop and Weston Park Museum, are appealing to the public for help in recovering the stolen items, and South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information.

Police say they want to hear from anybody who may have information about the burglary, or may have seen the items for sale online or in person. If you have any information, contact them using live chat, their online portal on smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident number 193 of 14 May 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or on crimestoppers-uk.org.

Kim Streets, chief executive of Sheffield Museums Trust, said: “We’re deeply saddened by the break-in at Kelham Island Museum over the weekend, which appears to have been a carefully planned theft.

“Like museums across the country, we care for the objects entrusted to us and work with our partners and communities to celebrate the remarkable feats of innovation, creativity and excellence they represent. The historical significance of these items goes far beyond any financial value they hold. They span one of the first objects hallmarked by Sheffield Assay Office to knives made by one of our last Little Mesters, the much-missed Stan Shaw, and are irreplaceable touchstones of Sheffield’s rich heritage.

“Some of these items are likely to find their way onto the market and are very distinctive. We’re appealing to the public to be vigilant and to share any information they have that might aid their recovery with South Yorkshire Police.

Ashley Carson, assay master, Sheffield Assay Office, added: “I am devastated to hear this very sad news. Once again, similar to the Assay Office break-in earlier this year, the articles stolen do not have any real sell on value. To Sheffield Museums and the stories they celebrate, these represent a far wider loss and are totally irreplaceable. I would also like to appeal to anyone who has any information that may lead to the recovery of these items to please come forward and assist the police. This is the latest in a string of robberies in the city and these criminals need to be stopped.’

Keith Crawshaw, chair, Ken Hawley Collection Trust, said: “Ken Hawley was dedicated to ensuring Sheffield’s rich heritage of making things was preserved and made available to a wider audience to enjoy. The thefts have taken away some important and irreplaceable elements of the city’s heritage and deprives us all from enjoying and recognising the skills of ordinary working people. For some of the items there is much sentimental value lost as well.”

In January raiders struck at Sheffield Assay Office in Hillsborough, stealing around £100,000 worth of ‘irreplaceable’ silverware. At the time, South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation and asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 668 of January 15, or to get in touch via the force’s website at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. You can also call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The raid at Clifton Park Museum was reported to have taken place sometime overnight between Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14, 2023. The robbers are said to have forced their way into the museum building under the cover of darkness, causing damage.

It was reported the robbers stole pieces of “extremely rare” golden jewellery from an exhibit of Indian artefacts. They are said to be of “historical significance”.

