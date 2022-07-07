Man with links to Sheffield wanted by police after absconding from prison

A police hunt is underway for a man with links to Sheffield who has gone missing from prison.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:12 am

Malcolm Page absconded from HMP Hatfield, Doncaster, on July 4, 2022.

Read More

Read More
Nine notorious Sheffield killers locked up for life for murders which shocked ci...

Details of how he escaped have not yet been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Malcolm Page is wanted by South Yorkshire Police after absconding from prison

MORE: Doncaster murder: "Much-loved" man killed in city centre attack named as suspect is charged

The 47-year-old was serving a three year sentence for supplying Class A drugs when he went missing.

MORE: Derbyshire baby murder: Mother and stepfather charged with murder of 10-month-old

South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate him, but police are now asking for your help.”

Page is white, around 5ft 7ins tall, slim and has short, dark brown hair.

He has a large scar on the top of his head, and has a green ink tattoo on his upper arm stating ‘Made in Ireland’.

South Yorkshire Police added: “It is believed he has links to Sheffield.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be staying?

“If you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999 quoting incident number 685 of July 4.”