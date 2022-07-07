Malcolm Page absconded from HMP Hatfield, Doncaster, on July 4, 2022.

Details of how he escaped have not yet been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malcolm Page is wanted by South Yorkshire Police after absconding from prison

The 47-year-old was serving a three year sentence for supplying Class A drugs when he went missing.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate him, but police are now asking for your help.”

Page is white, around 5ft 7ins tall, slim and has short, dark brown hair.

He has a large scar on the top of his head, and has a green ink tattoo on his upper arm stating ‘Made in Ireland’.

South Yorkshire Police added: “It is believed he has links to Sheffield.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be staying?