Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, aged 32, and stepfather, Craig Crouch, 38, both from Linton in Derbyshire, have been remanded in custody and will appear before a magistrates court today.

Emergency services was called to reports that Jacob was critically ill at a house in Linton, near Swadlincote, at 7.15am on December 30, 2020.

Jacob, who was 10 months old, was pronounced dead at the scene.