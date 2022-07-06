Derbyshire baby murder: Mother and stepfather charged with murder of 10-month-old

The mother and stepfather of Jacob Crouch have been charged with murder today more than a year and a half after his death at 10 months old.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 1:18 pm

Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, aged 32, and stepfather, Craig Crouch, 38, both from Linton in Derbyshire, have been remanded in custody and will appear before a magistrates court today.

Emergency services was called to reports that Jacob was critically ill at a house in Linton, near Swadlincote, at 7.15am on December 30, 2020.

Jacob, who was 10 months old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Barton and Crouch were arrested on January 5, 2021 on suspicion of Jacob’s murder, but were bailed while enquiries continued into the incident.