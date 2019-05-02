CCTV images have been released of a man wanted over a care home burglary in Rotherham.

Church View care home in Church Street, Kimberworth, was broken into at around 3am on Thursday, February 28 after a window was damaged to gain entry.

Do you know this man?

A safe, which contained bankcards and money belonging to care home residents, was stolen.

One of stolen cards was used numerous times between 3am and 9.35am that day.

Police officers investigating the burglary believe the man in the CCTV images could hold vital information about the raid.

They want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity around the care home overnight between Wednesday, February 27 and Thursday, February 28.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 108 of February 28.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.