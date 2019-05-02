Have your say

A cannabis farm containing hundreds of plants and seedlings was discovered during a police raid in Rotherham.

Officers found 300 mature plans and 200 seedlings in a property in Morrell Street, Maltby, yesterday.

Police discovered a cannabis farm in a house in Maltby, Rotherham

The plants are all due to be destroyed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.