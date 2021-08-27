Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police faces questioning over 'extreme pornography'
A man wanted by South Yorkshire Police is to be questioned over ‘extreme pornography’.
Arkadiv Doniek, aged 48, has been circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police and once tracked down is to be questioned by detectives over alleged offences of possessing extreme pornography dating back to 2017.
Doniek lived in Barnsley at the time.
He was initially circulated as wanted in March 2019 but despite extensive enquiries, has not yet been located.
Detectives renewed their appeal for information on his whereabouts this week.
Doniek is white, a Polish national and has short, brown hair.
He is also known to use the aliases Arkadiusz Domiek and Arkadiusz Doniek.
Doniek is believed to have links to Leicester, however address checks have so far proved negative.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference 14/20569/17.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.