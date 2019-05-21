Man wanted by police over attack in Barnsley which left woman seriously injured
Police officers want to trace a man wanted over an attack in Barnsley which left a woman with serious injuries.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 09:05
Patrick Connors, aged 34, is believed to hold vital information about an attack on a woman in her 30s on Monday, May 6.
He is believed to live in Manchester but has links to Doncaster.
It is thought that he could be anywhere in the north of England.
Anyone who spots him is advised not to approach him but to dial 999 instead.
To pass on other information, including suggestions on where he might be, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,060 of May 6.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.