Assault victim suffers serious injuries requiring hospital treatment in attack outside bar in Barnsley
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.
The victim of an assault outside a bar in Barnsley town centre suffered serious injuries at the hands of their attacker, South Yorkshire Police have said.
It is reported the assault took place outside Digital Bar on Wellington Street, Barnsley at around 5.30am on October 8, 2023. The victim sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.
Officers conducting an investigation into the incident have released CCTV images of a man they would like to find in connection to the assault.
He is seen in footage wearing white trainers, tan trousers and a light blue/grey t-shirt.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police. You can do so by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/180372/23. The force can also be contacted online, via live chat or the online portal which can be accessed here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.