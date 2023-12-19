South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

The victim of an assault outside a bar in Barnsley town centre suffered serious injuries at the hands of their attacker, South Yorkshire Police have said.

It is reported the assault took place outside Digital Bar on Wellington Street, Barnsley at around 5.30am on October 8, 2023. The victim sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Officers conducting an investigation into the incident have released CCTV images of a man they would like to find in connection to the assault.

South Yorkshire Police would like to find this man in connection to an assault in Barnsley which left the victim seriously injured. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

He is seen in footage wearing white trainers, tan trousers and a light blue/grey t-shirt.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police. You can do so by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/180372/23. The force can also be contacted online, via live chat or the online portal which can be accessed here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/