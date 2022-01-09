Man to go on trial in Sheffield for murder of nine-week-old baby boy
A man is due to go on trial in Sheffield next week, accused of murdering a nine-week-old baby boy.
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 4:28 pm
Leon Mathias, aged 32, from Barnsley, is charged with murder and wounding with intent. He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (January 11).
The baby boy died in hospital three days after emergency services were called to a property in the Great Houghton area on Barnsley on November 30, 2018.