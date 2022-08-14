Man 'threatened with meat cleaver' outside Mailcoach pub, Wellgate, Rotherham

A man was reportedly threatened outside a South Yorkshire pub with a meat cleaver, police have revealed.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 2:26 pm
CCTV pictures have been released by South Yorkshire Police this afternoon, after a man reported being approached outside the Mailcoach pub, in Wellgate, Rotherham, and threatened with the implement.

Officers have released the footage to try to trace a man shown in the video, and are urging anyone with information to get in touch with them.

Police want to speak to the man in the picture to see if he has any information

They said in a statement today: “Officers in Rotherham have issued a CCTV image after a member of the public was threatened with a meat cleaver.

“At around 4.30pm on Saturday 23 July 2022, it is reported a man approached the victim outside the Mailcoach pub, Wellgate, and threatened him with what is believed to be a meat cleaver.

“The victim raised the alarm and the suspect walked off when confronted by bystanders.

“No one was harmed in the incident.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, officers have now issued a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

“Do you know this man? If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 410 of 24 July 2022 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

“Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”

