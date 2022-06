Police officers in Barnsley investigating the attack have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident at the town’s interchange last month.

South Yorkshire Police said it is reported that on Sunday, May 8, at around 3pm, the victim – a 58-year-old man – was stood inside the bus station when a man approached him and punched him multiple times, knocking the victim unconscious.

This man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over an assault at Barnsley Interchange