Man taken to hospital with slash wound to neck after being found injured in Rotherham street

A man was taken to hospital with a slash wound to his neck after he was found injured in a Rotherham street this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 10:49

The 28-year-old was found bleeding in Herringthorpe Valley Road, Herringthorpe, just before 5.50am.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Rotherham District General Hospital.

The incident was reported to South Yorkshire Police and an investigation is now under way into how the man sustained his injuries.

Officers remain on Herringthorpe Valley Road while enquiries are conducted in and around where the man was found.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.