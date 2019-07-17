Steve Bruce quits Sheffield Wednesday to take over as Newcastle United manager
Steve Bruce has left Sheffield Wednesday to take charge of Newcastle United on a three-year contract.
Bruce moves to St James’ Park with former Wednesday assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.
The 58-year-old will now travel to China to meet up the Newcastle United players on their pre-season tour following today’s Premier League Asia Trophy clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
He said: "I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United. This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.
“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for. We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”
The announcement follows a week’s worth of intense speculation with Bruce resigning from his Sheffield Wednesday role on Monday morning.
Bruce quickly became the bookmakers’ favourite for the Newcastle United job after Rafael Benitez left the club last month.
Lee Bullen took charge of last night’s impressive 4-0 friendly win over Northampton Town.