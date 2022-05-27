Man taken to hospital after suffering injuries during altercation in Sheffield's Peace Gardens

South Yorkshire Police were called at around 1.50pm today (Friday, May 27) to reports of an altercation between a number of men in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service, and one man, aged 48, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not deemed to be life changing or life threatening.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist police with the investigation is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, qquoting incident number 512 of May 27.