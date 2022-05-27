Barnsley murder investigation: Police formally name woman who died in Monk Bretton as man, 54, is charged

A woman who died in Barnsley last weekend has been formally named, as a man is charged with her murder.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:46 pm

Julie Youel, 53, was found seriously injured in a property on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, after officers attended at around 1am on May 21.

Despite their best efforts alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Julie was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More

Read More
Barnsley murder investigation: Man arrested on suspicion of murder in hospital a...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police have named a woman who died at a property in Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton last week as Julie Youel, 53.

Now, Darren Youel, 54, of Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, has been charged with her murder.

He remains in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court early next week.

Julie’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.

It comes after police reported on May 23 how the 54-year-old was taken to hospital upon his arrest.

Julie Youel, 53, died shortly after 1am after she was found with serious injuries at a house on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton.

Police vehicles were seen outside the property on Rotherham Road for two days following the incident in the early hours of May 21.

A post-mortem was carried out on May 22 but the cause of death has not yet been released by police.

A police car on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, on May 23.