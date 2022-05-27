Julie Youel, 53, was found seriously injured in a property on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, after officers attended at around 1am on May 21.

Despite their best efforts alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Julie was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have named a woman who died at a property in Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton last week as Julie Youel, 53.

Now, Darren Youel, 54, of Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, has been charged with her murder.

He remains in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court early next week.

Julie’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.

It comes after police reported on May 23 how the 54-year-old was taken to hospital upon his arrest.

Julie Youel, 53, died shortly after 1am after she was found with serious injuries at a house on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton.

Police vehicles were seen outside the property on Rotherham Road for two days following the incident in the early hours of May 21.

A post-mortem was carried out on May 22 but the cause of death has not yet been released by police.