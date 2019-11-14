South Yorkshire Police said the victim was among three men walking along Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, when they were surrounded by a group of around 10 youths close to March Gate.

One of the youths then assaulted one of the men.

Witnesses to the incident, which happened at 11.10pm on Wednesday, October 23, or anyone with dashcam footage, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 251 of October 26.