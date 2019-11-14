Man surrounded by youths and attacked by thug in Doncaster street
A man was surrounded by a group of youths and then attacked by a thug as he walked along a Doncaster street.
South Yorkshire Police said the victim was among three men walking along Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, when they were surrounded by a group of around 10 youths close to March Gate.
One of the youths then assaulted one of the men.
CRIME: Social services were involved with the Barrass family for six months before the murders of tragic brothers Blake and Tristan
Witnesses to the incident, which happened at 11.10pm on Wednesday, October 23, or anyone with dashcam footage, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 251 of October 26.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.