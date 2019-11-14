His car was stopped and searched in Rowan Road, Conisbrough, on Monday in an ongoing police crackdown on organised crime in and around Mexborough.

The 27-year-old was arrested following the discovery of the cash in his car and a search of his home led to the recovery of Class A drugs worth £6,000.

Two men were arrested in Belmont Street, Mexborough, on suspicion of drug offences

The suspect was later released under investigation pending forensic work.

On Tuesday, officers made two more drug-related arrests after raiding a house in Belmont Street, Mexborough.

A 32-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, while a 18-year-old man was arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Both were later released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith said: “We’re making really positive strides within the Mexborough community in terms of making the area a safer place to be and identifying those involved in criminality.

“The work my team has undertaken this week is just one example of our continued and determined effort to dismantle and disrupt suspected organised criminality in Mexborough.

“Organised crime groups operating in the area, and their associated criminality, bring misery to residents. We’re here to tackle it and we’re here to stay. We also need the help and support of the public – do you have any information about criminality in the area?”