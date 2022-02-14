Officers swooped on Beech Road in Armthorpe, Doncaster, late last night following reports of gunfire in the area.

It comes just days after a man was blasted in the face with a gun in Clay Lane and is the 20th confirmed shooting in Doncaster in the last 12 months.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 11pm on 13 February for reports of a firearms discharge at a property on Beech Road in Armthorpe.

Police were called to a house in Beech Road, Doncaster.

"It is believed that a firearm was discharged at the property causing damage to the windows and doors.

"One man inside the property suffered minor injuries to his head."

It is the latest in a number of violent incidents in the road in recent years

In December 2018, police were deployed after shots were fired at a house in Beech Road.

And in 2017, three men were arrested after a stabbing in the same street.

Doncaster has been plagued by a wave of gun and knife violence in the last 12 months, with police linking a number of the incidents to gang feuds and drug wars.

Since last March, there have been 20 reported gun incidents, at least 13 stabbings while there are currently three murder investigations under way – the fatal stabbing of Joe Sarpong in the town centre in November and the deaths of Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis in January.