Jordan Davies, aged 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with the killing of Joevester Takyi-Sarpong in Doncaster in November last year.

Joevester, 18, was found dead on Catherine Street in the town centre on Monday November 1, 2021, following a report from a member of the public. A post-mortem examination concluded he had died as a result of stab wounds.

Davies has been remanded in custody will appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.

Joevester Takyi-Sarpong. A man has been charged over his death