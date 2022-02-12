Man charged with murder over death of Doncaster teenager Joevester Takyi-Sarpong
A man has been charged with the murder of a South Yorkshire teenager.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 10:07 am
Jordan Davies, aged 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with the killing of Joevester Takyi-Sarpong in Doncaster in November last year.
Joevester, 18, was found dead on Catherine Street in the town centre on Monday November 1, 2021, following a report from a member of the public. A post-mortem examination concluded he had died as a result of stab wounds.
Davies has been remanded in custody will appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.