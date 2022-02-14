Jack Kovacs, of Selwyn Street, Eastwood, Rotherham, was drinking inside a bar in Retford town centre when he spotted his former girlfriend with her new partner and a friend.

According to the new partner, Kovacs kept staring at him but it was not until they all left the bar that trouble broke out.

A friend of Kovacs, Regan Ashton, aged 21, approached the new partner and punched him in the face, which knocked him to the ground.

The victim was knocked unconscious with a single punch in Bridgegate, in Retford in 2019.

Ashton then apologised and the two groups went their separate ways.

A short time later, Kovacs, also aged 21, ran up behind his ex’s new partner along Bridgegate and knocked him unconscious with a single punch.

The victim, from Retford, woke up in the back of an ambulance while on the way to hospital, where medics had to stitch up a large laceration in his cheek. His right eye was also badly swollen.

An image of a blood-soaked hand was posted on Snapchat with a caption saying ‘the guy needs CPR’.

The assaults happened in the early hours of Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Ashton attended a voluntary police interview that led to him being arrested and charged.

Kovacs went on the run in the South Yorkshire area but was found three months later and arrested.

Both admitted being responsible for the attacks when they appeared at Nottingham Crown Court, where they were sentenced last Monday.

Kovacs pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and was handed a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He must also pay the victim £1,000 compensation.

Ashton, of Fenwick Road, Broxtowe Estate, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to assault and was conditionally discharged. This means no further action will be taken unless he commits a further offence within the next two years.

Investigating officer PC Joshua Ashton said: “The victim in this case was simply trying to enjoy a night out and did not deserve what happened to him.

“He sustained nasty injuries and was left scared as a result of the number of stitches he needed.

“Kovacs thought he could evade justice by going on the run and I would like to thank our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police for their assistance in ensuring he was caught.

“Ashton was more willing to face the consequences of his actions but it was right he appeared alongside Kovacs in the dock, as even just one punch can cause such devastation.

“Indeed, it was pure luck that the victim in this case was not more seriously injured having been attacked not once, but twice.