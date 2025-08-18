Man suffers facial injuries after being headbutted in West Street bar, prompting police probe & CCTV appeal
The incident is alleged to have taken place in West Street bar Molly Malone’s in Sheffield city centre at around 3.10am on Sunday, July 27, 2025.
A man was reportedly headbutted and left with facial injuries.
South Yorkshire Police has today (Monday, August 18, 2025) released details of the incident alongside CCTV images of a man they would like to identify, as their investigation continues.
A force spokesperson said: “Around 3.10am on July 27 the victim reported being headbutted by a man in Molly Malone's on West Street.
“He suffered facial injuries which are not thought to be life-changing.
“Enquiries are ongoing but we are now keen to identify the man in these images as he may be able to help us with our enquiries.
“He is described as a white man who is aged between 20 and 30 years old with short brown hair and a beard.
“He's thought to be between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall and is described as having a medium build.
“Do you recognise him?”
Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to pass on information to police here.
You can also pass on information using the force’s live chat function here.
Police can also be contacted by calling 101.
Please quote investigation number 14/132665/25 when you get in touch.
Always call 999 in an emergency.