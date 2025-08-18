A charity in Sheffield is urging schools and local authorities to ‘stop burying their heads in the sand’ over knife crime.

His plea comes in the wake of the murder of Sheffield schoolboy, Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in February.

His plea comes in the wake of the murder of Sheffield schoolboy, Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in February.

His trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard how he had been caught with an axe in his schoolbag two months before the fatal stabbing.

His mum found the weapon and notified school, who in turn contacted South Yorkshire Police.

A police officer visited the boy at his home and spoke to him about the “dangers of carrying weapons.” No further action was taken.

The boy had bought the axe from a fellow pupil whilst on school premises.

Founder of anti-knife crime charity Always an Alternative, Anthony Olaseinde, said he is fearful of how normalised knife crime has become, calling upon local authorities, communities and schools to come together to help tackle it.

He said: “I wish they would just realise it’s all our problem and it’s not going to get fixed unless we work together.

“We’ve had ample opportunities to try and stop this from happening, and nobody has taken that step to do it, so what do you expect?”

Of these, 37 were in Sheffield and 30 were in Doncaster, while 22 incidents were recorded in Rotherham and 14 in Barnsley.

However, out of those incidents, only three children were charged or summoned to court, while seven received youth cautions and 12 were given youth conditional cautions.

Mr Olaseinde said: “Previously, nothing really bad has happened to those who have done it. They [schools] should look at how they handle certain things before they arise. I don’t think

lockdown is good enough.”

Always an Alternative has weapon amnesty bins at various locations across South Yorkshire allowing young people to deposit weapons with no questions asked.

Mr Olaseinde said: “What you think might happen when you pull that weapon out, is not necessarily what is going to happen.

“Don’t carry a knife to protect yourself because it doesn’t make you any safer. If you need to stay in your house for a bit then stay in your house.

“It’s better to be in your house than in a grave or in prison.”

He said he was disappointed that more has not been done in the city’s schools to prevent a similar tragedy and to deter youngsters from carrying blades.

“I just feel like it was a missed opportunity. When it happened everybody was looking towards Sheffield and what we were trying to do to trailblaze it,” he said.

“We could've been the ones that could have made a difference, but nothing really has happened in our city. Yet two young people's lives are destroyed and many family members and friends are absolutely devastated.”

He believes knife arches should be installed in schools – a sentiment echoed by Harvey’s mum, Caroline, who has launched a petition calling for that.

Last week, Sheffield Council explained the work underway to tackle knife crime involving young people.

Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of the Education, Children’s and Families committee of Sheffield City Council, said: “As a council we are committed to working closely with our communities and our safeguarding partners across the city on this matter.

“I understand the sense of feeling across the city and the need to respond effectively to ensure that our children and young people are safe and that families feel empowered to support their children.

“We want every young person in Sheffield to feel safe, have a positive wellbeing, and a sense of belonging.”

The council works with partners across the city to address concerns around knife crime, especially with young people.

The Safer Sheffield Crime and Disorder Reduction Strategy 2025–2028 was agreed earlier this year and identifies serious violence, including knife crime, as a core priority.

The Effective Preventative Knife Crime Project, launched in June 2025 in schools across Sheffield, aims to equip schools with trauma-informed, evidence-based resources to support knife crime prevention. The focus is on empowering the majority of young people – those unlikely to carry a knife – to understand the risks, challenge myths, and support peers who may be more vulnerable.

The Sheffield SAFE Taskforce operating in the city aims to reduce young people’s vulnerability to serious violence by improving engagement in education.

Through the Community Safeguarding and Early Help team, Sheffield City Council’s Children’s Services have carried out targeted work on online grooming, peer group exploitation, and early intervention.

Community youth teams continue to offer sessions to children, parents and partner agencies. 1,271 children have participated in sessions on various topics including crime and violence.

The council has also begun working closely with voluntary and community sector partners, schools, young people, families, and key stakeholders to co-produce a citywide strategy for Sheffield. This new strategy will reflect the real needs and voices of Sheffield’s children, ensuring that every initiative is rooted in lived experience and practical impact.