Councillor and family ‘in state of shock’ after shots are fired at his house

A Sheffield councillor whose house was blasted with a shotgun has spoken of his shock and thanked the public for its support.

Coun Mohammad Maroof said the shooting at his home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in the early hours of Tuesday morning was not linked to politics.

Bullet holes could be seen in the window of the front door of the home of Coun Mohammad Maroof on Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, along with three stabbings in the Nether Edge area over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Coun Maroof, who is standing for reelection in the Nether Edge and Sharrow ward, said: "On behalf of my family, I would like to say how grateful we are for the messages of support and solidarity that we have received since the incident yesterday morning.

"We are still very much in a state of shock but we are very thankful and relieved that no-one was hurt."

Police said officers were called to Coun Maroof's home at around 2.50am on Tuesday after reports a shotgun had been fired at the property.

Neighbours claimed it was not an isolated incident, with the windows of the home smashed a couple of months ago.

Coun Maroof added: "I would not link this to the election campaign and I certainly would not speculate as to what was behind it as that may impact on the police investigation.

"We are grateful for the support we have had from the police and all the work they are doing to investigate this attack."

Two bullet holes could be seen in the window of the front door of Coun Maroof's home yesterday morning.

The incident has been linked to the stabbing of a 34-year-old man on South View Road at around 2.35pm on Thursday.

Detectives said it was also linked to the stabbing of two men on Abbeydale Road just hours before the shooting at Coun Maroof's home, which he shares with his family.

The councillor added: " My thanks also go to my friends and colleagues in the local Labour Party for their expressions of sympathy and for immediately suspending our election campaign in solidarity with me and my family for 24 hours.

We are out campaigning from Wednesday afternoon."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 84 of April 23, 2019 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800555111.