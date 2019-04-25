Have your say

A man is due in court today over a stabbing believed to be linked to a series of violent incidents in Sheffield over Easter.

Bassan Khan aged 19, has been charged over an attack in South View Road, Sharrow, in which a 34-year-old man – Amar Ilyas – was stabbed in his head.

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 2.35pm on Thursday, April, 18.

Khan has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage and possession of a Class A drug.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Detectives are linking the incident with an attack on Abbeydale Road in which two men, aged 18 and 26, were stabbed on Monday night.

They are also linking it with an incident in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in which a gun was fired at a house in the early hours of Tuesday.

Shortly after the gun attack, the windows of a property in South View Road were smashed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 84 of April 23.