Killers remain at large after fatal stabbings in Sheffield
Killers who stabbed two Sheffield men to death in the space of five weeks remain at large.
Detectives are yet to charge anyone over the deaths of Kavan Brissett and Fahim Hersi, who were both stabbed to death in Sheffield last year.
Kavan, aged 21, was stabbed in his chest in an attack in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.
Fahim Hersi, 22, from Broomhall, died after he was stabbed during a fight outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment, Attercliffe, on Friday, September 21.
Arrests have been made over both incidents, but nobody has yet been charged.
The stabbings were among nine fatal knife attacks in South Yorkshire last year, with the seven other cases all solved.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Detectives investigating the murder of Kavan are trying to trace 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall.
He is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing and is said to know he is wanted by South Yorkshire Police but is actively evading arrest.
On the night of the stabbing, Farrah attended the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital for facial injuries sustained during the same incident in which Kavan was attacked.
He returned to hospital the following morning but has not been seen since.
A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward is available for information leading to Farrah’s arrest.
Fahim was stabbed during a brawl at the Centertainment complex when he and his friends clashed with another group after they both arrived to watch a film at the same time.
Another man, aged 21, was stabbed during the same incident and was hospitalised but survived.
Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police launched a new £2.5 million violent crime taskforce to tackle offences including knife crime.
Anyone with information on either case should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.