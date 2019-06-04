Men hunted over armed robbery in Sheffield
Two men are being hunted by the police over an armed robbery in a Sheffield street in which a man was threatened with a knife concealed in a plastic bag.
Detectives investigating the incident in Wordsworth Drive, Parson Cross, have released CCTV images of two men they believe could hold vital information about the robbery.
A man was targeted by robbers who stole his phone and searched his car at around 8pm on Monday, April 1.
They found the keys to his work van, which were in his car, and the van was stolen from his home address two hours later.
The van was later located on Palgrave Crescent, Southey Green, and when officers arrived they found a group of around four or five men stripping the vehicle of tools before fleeing.Two men, aged 18 and 30 and from Sheffield, were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 958 of April 1.