A man knocked unconscious in an attack in Sheffield city centre last weekend remains in a critical condition in hospital.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 12:29

The 41-year-old man suffered serious head injuries when violence flared outside Poundland on the corner of Castle Square and Arundel Gate at around 10pm on Sunday, June 23.

Two men were arrested over the attack and one – a 20-year-old – has since been released from police custody with no further action to be taken.

A 26-year-old man was released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 898 of June 23.