Man stabbed to death in Sheffield street
A man has died after being stabbed in a Sheffield street this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 09:16
The 21-year-old, who has not yet been named, was found injured in Piper Crescent, Longley, at around 10.15pm yesterday.CRIME: Men prepare for first hearing at court over Centertainment murder in SheffieldEmergency services were called to the street and the stabbing victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.LATEST: Man wanted over Sheffield murder remains on the run as first anniversary continues
Read More
Read MorePolice probe continues after man is detained over terrifying attacks on buses and cars in Sheffield
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Quote incident number 1085 of July 21.