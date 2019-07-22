Man wanted over Sheffield murder remains on the run as first anniversary continues
A man wanted for police questioning over a murder in Sheffield remains on the run as the first anniversary of the knife attack approaches.
Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14, last year.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital for emergency surgery but died four days later.
Nearly one year on from the stabbing nobody has yet been charged with the murder but detectives have released the name of a man who they believe could hold vital information about the fatal attack.
A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward is on offer for information which leads to the arrest of 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall.
He was captured on CCTV cameras arriving at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the night Kavan was stabbed.
Farrah was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident.
He returned to the hospital the following morning but has not been seen since.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
To speak to detectives direct, call the incident room call 01709 443507.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.