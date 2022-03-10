The Moor: Man in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing outside Sheffield nightclub

A man has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed outside a nightclub in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 1:40 pm
The 35-year-old was knifed in an attack on The Moor in the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted to the violence at 4.38am.

A man was stabbed in an attack on The Moor in Sheffield city centre

It is being treated as a ‘targeted incident’.

The force said: “Police were called at 4.38am this morning following reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation outside a nightclub on The Moor in Sheffield city centre.

“Police attended alongside the ambulance service, and one man, aged 35, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. He is now in a stable condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and at this stage, officers believe this to be a targeted incident. A scene remains in place whilst officers carry out their work.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 112 of March 10.