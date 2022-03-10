South Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted to the violence at 4.38am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was stabbed in an attack on The Moor in Sheffield city centre

It is being treated as a ‘targeted incident’.

The force said: “Police were called at 4.38am this morning following reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation outside a nightclub on The Moor in Sheffield city centre.

“Police attended alongside the ambulance service, and one man, aged 35, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. He is now in a stable condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and at this stage, officers believe this to be a targeted incident. A scene remains in place whilst officers carry out their work.”