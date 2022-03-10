The Moor: Man in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing outside Sheffield nightclub
A man has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed outside a nightclub in Sheffield.
Read More
South Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted to the violence at 4.38am.
It is being treated as a ‘targeted incident’.
MOOR: New owners of former Debenhams on The Moor in Sheffield city centre give an update on building's future
The force said: “Police were called at 4.38am this morning following reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation outside a nightclub on The Moor in Sheffield city centre.
“Police attended alongside the ambulance service, and one man, aged 35, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. He is now in a stable condition.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and at this stage, officers believe this to be a targeted incident. A scene remains in place whilst officers carry out their work.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 112 of March 10.