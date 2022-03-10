Police cordon off part of The Moor in Sheffield city centre after incident
A police cordon is in place on The Moor in Sheffield city centre this morning following an incident.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:08 am
An area outside Tafo, a takeaway and kitchen, is taped off and a car can be seen within the cordon.
The cordon was under police guard this morning at around 8am.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for information on the nature of the incident being dealt with.
More to follow.